Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $25.08 Million Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. $HLIT

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,615,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,764 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.31% of Harmonic worth $25,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. CWM LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth $132,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.96%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Harmonic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.070 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Harmonic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

