AQR Capital Management LLC Has $12.83 Million Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,842 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in ExlService by 25.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Trading Down 0.2%

EXLS stock opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. ExlService had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $514.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

