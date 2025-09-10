Dagco Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Dagco Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 101.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,753 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the quarter. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $170.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.65. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $88,354,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,247,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,046,376. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,832,755 shares of company stock valued at $619,935,680 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

