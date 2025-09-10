Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Position in UBS Group AG $UBS

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,317 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 88.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,654,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676,829 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $348,161,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $206,885,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,350,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,005 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,586,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,140 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBS. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

