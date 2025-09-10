Amundi Sells 20,083 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Amundi lowered its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,083 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Celsius were worth $13,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Celsius by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Celsius by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Celsius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $7,327,287.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,827,083.80. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $14,181,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares in the company, valued at $851,699,987.90. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 991,470 shares of company stock worth $47,307,297 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CELH opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.13 million. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

