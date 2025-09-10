MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stake in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,738 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 225.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 165,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 114,723 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 61.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 1.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 276,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

W.P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average is $62.92. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 236.84%.

About W.P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Further Reading

