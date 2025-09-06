Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 730 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 566.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,448,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,931 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41,840.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 31,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $675,529.51. Following the sale, the director owned 332,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,010.55. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Fusfield sold 11,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $249,777.63. Following the sale, the director directly owned 70,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,432.40. This represents a 13.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,263 shares of company stock worth $5,250,920. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on OneSpaWorld from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $21.96 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.32.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.74%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

