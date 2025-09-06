Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 660 Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth $464,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRDO opened at $32.92 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 20.09%.The company had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Perdoceo Education has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 30,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $978,040.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 92,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,804.14. This trade represents a 25.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Greg E. Jansen sold 30,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $997,722.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 96,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,207. This trade represents a 23.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,584 shares of company stock worth $6,760,254 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

