Macy’s, Inc. $M Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,964,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,510,000 after purchasing an additional 212,791 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 21.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,699,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,402 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,868,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,775,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,849,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,790,000 after purchasing an additional 73,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on M shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.85.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $18.13.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.22. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.1824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.06%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

