Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 529 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,163 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,933,000 after acquiring an additional 110,867 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,548 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 292,629 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 208,552 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, Director Bethany Sensenig sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $226,840.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $623,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,726.96. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 179,606 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,005 in the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

