Ieq Capital LLC Has $321,000 Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 632,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,616,000 after buying an additional 23,490 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $119.46 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day moving average of $103.63. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.