Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 516 Shares of Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Getty Realty by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTY. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. Getty Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $33.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business had revenue of $51.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.59 million. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.48%.

