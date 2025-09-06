Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 378 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. $LMND

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lemonade by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lemonade by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 6,543 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $294,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 106,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,775,175. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adina Eckstein sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 189,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,385. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,543 shares of company stock valued at $915,455 over the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMND shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $23.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Lemonade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $40.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on LMND

Lemonade Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of LMND stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.28.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.21. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lemonade has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.