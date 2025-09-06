Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 227 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Agilysys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,111,000 after buying an additional 19,136 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,608,000 after buying an additional 128,475 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Agilysys by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,863,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.12 and a beta of 0.64. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $142.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $76.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.42 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Agilysys has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities set a $152.00 price objective on Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In related news, CFO William David Wood III sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $36,398.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,361,986.32. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $36,965.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 114,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,151.49. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 905 shares of company stock valued at $102,618 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Articles

