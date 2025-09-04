Walleye Capital LLC Sells 694 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 10,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,728,000 after buying an additional 24,245 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of TDY opened at $544.26 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $416.00 and a 12 month high of $570.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $539.38 and its 200-day moving average is $504.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on TDY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.57.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total transaction of $1,106,197.50. Following the sale, the director owned 51,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748,812.80. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total transaction of $3,740,686.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,265.31. This represents a 39.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,662. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

