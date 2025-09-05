Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 97.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 204.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,987,733,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,978,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494,402 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,448,564. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,333,277,791.90. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,872,755 shares of company stock valued at $764,283,330 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $171.66 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

