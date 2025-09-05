Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,919,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,330,000 after buying an additional 80,718 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 90.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,398,000 after buying an additional 592,443 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,755,000 after buying an additional 55,206 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 862,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after buying an additional 77,571 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $28,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hub Group from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W upgraded Hub Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hub Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.35.

Hub Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $37.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hub Group had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.65%.The firm had revenue of $905.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

