OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in INNOVATE Corp. $VATE

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.24% of INNOVATE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VATE. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of INNOVATE in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of INNOVATE by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of INNOVATE by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of INNOVATE during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of INNOVATE by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

INNOVATE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VATE opened at $5.55 on Friday. INNOVATE Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.

About INNOVATE

INNOVATE ( NYSE:VATE ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

Featured Stories

