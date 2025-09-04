Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. $CNNE

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 866,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after buying an additional 301,670 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 67,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 52,621 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $22.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97.

Cannae Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Cannae’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.96%.

In related news, Director Frank R. Martire sold 106,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,990,708.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,285.14. This represents a 80.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cannae from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

