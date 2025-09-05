Jump Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. $HBI

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 37.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on HBI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.
Hanesbrands Trading Up 3.5%
NYSE HBI opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.42.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 226.31%. The business had revenue of $991.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Hanesbrands has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.660 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hanesbrands
- What is a Dividend King?
- Affirm Crushes Earnings Expectations, Turns Bears into Believers
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Analysts See Big Upside for These 3 Retail Stocks
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Buy the Dip? GitLab’s Bullish Case Outweighs the Bears
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.