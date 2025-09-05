Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. $PI

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,472,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,360,000 after acquiring an additional 274,764 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,431,000 after purchasing an additional 214,792 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 3,824.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 435,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,310,000 after purchasing an additional 424,851 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 310,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,139,000 after purchasing an additional 76,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 253,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after purchasing an additional 32,109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Impinj alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $903,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 351,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,424,329.76. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $188.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18,831.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $239.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.78 million. Impinj had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.18%.Impinj’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Impinj has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Impinj from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Impinj from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Impinj

Impinj Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.