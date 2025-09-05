NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Lifted by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 4.5% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maxi Investments CY Ltd increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 162,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 143,012 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,686 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,219 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 21,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 311,623 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,774,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $171.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $88,354,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,247,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,046,376. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock valued at $764,283,330. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

