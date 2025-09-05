Head-To-Head Comparison: Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) vs. SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Atos has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoundHound AI has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atos and SoundHound AI”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atos $11.57 billion 904.74 -$3.72 billion N/A N/A SoundHound AI $84.69 million 63.98 -$350.68 million ($0.63) -21.10

SoundHound AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atos.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.3% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atos and SoundHound AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atos N/A N/A N/A SoundHound AI -171.81% -73.13% -40.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Atos and SoundHound AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atos 0 0 0 0 0.00 SoundHound AI 0 3 5 1 2.78

SoundHound AI has a consensus target price of $13.36, suggesting a potential upside of 0.51%. Given SoundHound AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SoundHound AI is more favorable than Atos.

Summary

SoundHound AI beats Atos on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms. The company also provides advance detection and response, data protection and governance, digital workplace security, IoT and OT security, trusted digital identities, and cybersecurity solutions; and infrastructure and foundation services. It serves financial services and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, public sector and defense, resources and services, and telecommunication and media industries. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant. The company's products also include CaiNET software that uses machine learning to enhance how domains work together to handle queries; CaiLAN software that arbitrates responses so users get answers from the right domain; Dynamic Interaction a real-time, multimodal customer service interface; Smart Ordering which offers an easy-to-understand voice assistant for restaurants; Employee Assist; automatic speech recognition; natural language understanding; wake words; custom domains; text-to-speech; and embedded voice solutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

