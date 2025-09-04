MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in WesBanco, Inc. $WSBC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth $11,230,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 29,966.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 51,543 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC opened at $32.65 on Thursday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.85.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.16%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

