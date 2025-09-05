Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,545,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,251 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,113,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,907,000 after acquiring an additional 271,868 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,790,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 54,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after acquiring an additional 200,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $24.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 7.31%.The company had revenue of $698.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $361,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 155,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,109.24. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

