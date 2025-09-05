NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Lowered by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,197 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.0% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $171.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $88,354,104.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,247,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,046,376. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock valued at $764,283,330. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

