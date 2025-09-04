Roth Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Celsius from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Celsius from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.37.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $63.50. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,594,075. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,594,075. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,116,141 shares of company stock valued at $52,541,605. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Celsius by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,662,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,773,000 after buying an additional 617,743 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,470,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,587,000 after buying an additional 426,623 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Celsius by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,394,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,303,000 after buying an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Celsius by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,108,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,792,000 after buying an additional 1,193,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIG Capital LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,575,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,135,000 after buying an additional 471,287 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

