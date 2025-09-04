MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,440,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,624,000 after purchasing an additional 540,045 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,560,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $118,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,435,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,358,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,584,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7,293.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,083,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,432 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

VIAV stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 0.91. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.19 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 3.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Viavi Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $95,085.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 225,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,634.94. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 11,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $132,740.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,836 shares in the company, valued at $747,226.48. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,873 shares of company stock valued at $605,095 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

