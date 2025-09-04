MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 262 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2,506.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MHK opened at $130.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $164.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average is $111.83.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.44%.The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.660 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $89,635.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,802.20. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 800 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $106,336.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 88,784 shares in the company, valued at $11,801,169.28. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,221. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.14.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

