MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 57 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of HUBS opened at $471.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $508.47 and its 200 day moving average is $574.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2,048.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.34 and a 12-month high of $881.13.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,269,313.22. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total value of $3,823,640.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 522,435 shares in the company, valued at $235,012,160.40. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,498 shares of company stock valued at $14,752,256. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $795.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.04.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

