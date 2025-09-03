Comerica Bank Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,241,000 after purchasing an additional 43,811 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Dorman Products to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Dorman Products stock opened at $160.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.79 and its 200 day moving average is $127.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $106.21 and a one year high of $165.05.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $540.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.13 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 820 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.21, for a total value of $100,212.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,033.54. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.