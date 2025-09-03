Comerica Bank Sells 2,986 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,476,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $41,731,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,125,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $269,308,000 after purchasing an additional 485,204 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 848,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 441,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 758.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,721 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 341,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $125.47 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $128.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day moving average of $93.65.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.