MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sensient Technologies worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 132.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 29.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

SXT stock opened at $112.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.14 and a 12-month high of $121.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.57.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $414.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

