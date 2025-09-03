Corebridge Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,394 Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,394 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $682,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Core Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNR opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.87. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $134.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($2.01). Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 56.0%. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.35%.

Core Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.