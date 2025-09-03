Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in REX American Resources Corporation $REX

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,479 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of REX American Resources worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REX. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,792 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Price Performance

Shares of REX stock opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41. REX American Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.66.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $158.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Corporation will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

