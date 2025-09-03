Jump Financial LLC Sells 14,652 Shares of Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,652 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Champion Homes by 1,231.3% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Champion Homes by 306.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Champion Homes during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Champion Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Champion Homes during the first quarter valued at about $233,000.

Get Champion Homes alerts:

Champion Homes Stock Performance

NYSE SKY opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.18. Champion Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $116.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.22.

Champion Homes ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $701.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.18 million. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Homes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Champion Homes

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Champion Homes news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $65,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,376.32. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Champion Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.