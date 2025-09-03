Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of OSI Systems worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 118.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 139.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,400.10. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSIS. Wall Street Zen raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

OSI Systems Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $232.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.04. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $129.84 and a one year high of $241.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The technology company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.110-10.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

