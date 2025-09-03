SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $76.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.65.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

