Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 51,064 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%

SCHA opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

