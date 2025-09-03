Comerica Bank Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Celsius by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Celsius by 62.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Celsius by 4,164.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 73,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 71,378 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 14.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 104,227 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,620. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $14,181,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,017,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,116,141 shares of company stock valued at $52,541,605 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CELH. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Celsius from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Celsius from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Celsius from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.95.

Celsius Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of CELH stock opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $63.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.13 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

