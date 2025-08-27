CW Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 476.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 48,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 73,625 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

