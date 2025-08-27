Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $149,000 in Owens & Minor, Inc. $OMI

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 537.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,387.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 713.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $7.00 price target on Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Baird R W raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 price objective on Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

OMI stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.04. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 26.59%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 492,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,617,044.12. Following the purchase, the insider owned 13,100,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,565,285.17. This represents a 3.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,537,852 shares of company stock worth $8,099,544. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

