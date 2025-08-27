Brokerages Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Target Price at $187.20

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

MTN stock opened at $159.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.98. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $199.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.55%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,492. This represents a 6.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 815.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

