Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 223,427 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $56,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SMCI stock opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at $957,461.60. This represents a 64.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,040,000 shares of company stock worth $52,755,200 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

