Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 152,832 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 759.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 152,832 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $49,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 82.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 23.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at $90,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE VMI opened at $375.66 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $384.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,135.92. This trade represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.