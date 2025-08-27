Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $20.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $20,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 213,078 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 72,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 72,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.81.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.