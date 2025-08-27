HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 995.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580,988 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.74% of HealthEquity worth $56,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 1,366.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 5,060.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in HealthEquity by 104.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $116.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.21.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.80%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.610-3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $6,528,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,553.84. This represents a 43.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon Kessler sold 97,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $10,954,792.35. Following the sale, the director owned 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,403,750. This trade represents a 56.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HQY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

