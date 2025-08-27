Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 945,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $51,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACIW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

ACIW stock opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.07. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $401.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.45 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.76%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. ACI Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $341,571.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,742.24. This represents a 17.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 77,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,000.46. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

