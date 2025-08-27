BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Position in Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,023,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,881,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,056 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,779,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,449 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth about $19,305,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1,065.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,081,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In other news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $109,538.60. Following the sale, the director owned 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,706.54. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business had revenue of $260.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Further Reading

