Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,730 Shares of Kadant Inc $KAI

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.60% of Kadant worth $63,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 982.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of KAI stock opened at $337.54 on Wednesday. Kadant Inc has a 12-month low of $281.30 and a 12-month high of $429.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.99 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Kadant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

Kadant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

